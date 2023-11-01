Russia's ultra low-sulphur diesel exports from Primorsk to rise sharply in Nov - traders

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's November exports of ultra low-sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk are set to rise by 136% month on month to 1.6 million metric tons, from 0.7 million tons scheduled for October, two traders said on Wednesday.

Diesel exports are increasing after heavy planned seasonal maintenance at Russia's refineries and the partially lifted fuel embargo, traders added.

Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity is expected to fall by 65% in November from previous month to 1.737 million metric tons, industry sources said and Reuters calculations showed.

