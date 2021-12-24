Russia's UGC sets up a joint venture to supply grain to Egypt

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Grain Co (UGC) has set up a joint venture with Egypt’s Astra Ltd to supply Russian grain to the Egyptian market, according to a statement by the company.

UGC, also known as OZK, founded the JV through its Switzerland-based trading branch Grainexport SA.

The new JV will be named Agro Nile and will start operations in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Nick Macfie)

