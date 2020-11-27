Russia's Trust bank to buy VTB stake from Otkritie

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Trust bank will purchase some assets from Otkritie bank including a stake in state lender VTB VTBR.MM, the central bank said on Friday.

Trust holds non-performing assets left from three private banking groups taken over in a state bailout in 2017.

The VTB stake is a non-core asset for Otkritie which holds 'good' assets from the banks taken over in the bailout three years ago, and is to be purchased by Trust as both VTB and Otkritie are competitors, the central bank said.

Trust will buy some non-core assets from Otkritie -- including the VTB stake -- as the central bank prepares to sell Otkritie some time in the future.

Trust will use its own funds and an up to 79.8 billion roubles ($1 billion) central bank deposit for the purchases, the central bank said.

Both Trust and Otkritie are controlled by the central bank.

($1 = 76.2200 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Tatiana Voronova Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.