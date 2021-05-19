Russia's Trust Bank prices sale of shares in VTB - deal organiser

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Trust Bank has successfully priced the sale of close to 1.18 trillion shares in state lender VTB Bank VTBR.MM at 0.0427 roubles ($0.0006) per ordinary share, one of the deal organisers, Citigroup, said on Wednesday.

Citigroup on Tuesday said Trust Bank was planning to sell its 9.1% stake in VTB via an accelerated book building.

($1 = 73.6933 roubles)

