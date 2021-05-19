Russia's Trust Bank prices sale of shares in VTB - deal organiser

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's Trust Bank has successfully priced the sale of close to 1.18 trillion shares in state lender VTB Bank at 0.0427 roubles ($0.0006) per ordinary share, one of the deal organisers, Citigroup, said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia's Trust Bank has successfully priced the sale of close to 1.18 trillion shares in state lender VTB Bank VTBR.MM at 0.0427 roubles ($0.0006) per ordinary share, one of the deal organisers, Citigroup, said on Wednesday.

Citigroup on Tuesday said Trust Bank was planning to sell its 9.1% stake in VTB via an accelerated book building.

($1 = 73.6933 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow;)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters