Russia's Trust Bank plans to return $609 mln to central bank this year

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Trust Bank plans to pay back 45 billion roubles ($609 million) to the central bank this year, it said on Tuesday, as it continues to recover assets of three large private banking groups bailed out by the state six years ago.

Trust Bank is an umbrella for the non-performing loans of Otkritie, Promsvyazbank and B&N - banks rescued by the central bank in 2017. Trust Bank has been attempting to recover at least some of nearly 3 trillion roubles spent by the central bank on the bailouts.

Between 2019 and 2022 Trust Bank recovered 421 billion roubles in assets - out of a total of 482 billion roubles planned to be returned by 2024 - and paid the central bank 294 billion roubles, it said in a presentation.

This year, Trust Bank aims to recover another 66 billion roubles in assets, sell holdings worth 17 billion roubles and pay the central bank 45 billion roubles, it said.

"Despite the fact that we plan to implement this strategy, there is potential for the strategy to be over-implemented," Trust Bank President Alexander Sokolov said, suggesting that the bank could recover more than planned.

Trust Bank will be wound up once its balance sheet is fully cleaned up, but the planned sale of some assets has become more complicated in the last year, such as Trust's 16.52% stake in oil company Russneft.

Sokolov said Trust had not sold preferred shares in Russneft yet, with sanctions from so-called unfriendly countries, making it difficult to sell.

"We don't want to discount the asset."

The central bank sold Otkritie Bank to state lender VTB VTBR.MM for 340 billion roubles late last year, resolving a conflict of interests for the banking sector regulator.

($1 = 73.8800 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Robert Birsel)

