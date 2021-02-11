Russia's Trust Bank agrees debt settlement with PIK's Gordeyev

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Trust Bank has reached a debt settlement deal with Sergei Gordeyev, controlling shareholder at Russian homebuilder PIK Group PIKK.MM, the lender's management board chairman Alexander Sokolov told a briefing on Thursday.

Owned by Russia's central bank, Trust Bank is an umbrella for non-performing loans of the three large Russian private banking groups taken over in a 2017 state bailout.

Trust Bank is managing asset recovery as the central bank tries to return at least some of the funds spent on the bailouts three years ago.

