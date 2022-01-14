Russia's Transneft to ship abroad 3.9 million bpd of oil in 2022

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft TRNF_p.MM plans to export 194.5 million tonnes of oil this year, up from 190.1 million in 2021, the n state oil pipeline monopoly said on Friday.

That would equate to 3.91 million barrels per day (bpd).

Transneft, which ships oil originating from Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan via Russian pipelines and ports, said that out of the total, 109 million tonnes will be loaded via sea ports. China will get 40 million tonnes, on par with last year, it said.

Transneft, which separates volumes it sends as far as to China from the ones Russia's closest neighbours get, said that Belarus is set to receive 9 million tonnes and Kazakhstan 1 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

