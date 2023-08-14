Russia's Transneft to ship 463 m t of oil in 2023 -chairman to Kommersant

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft TRNF_p.MM plans to ship 463 million tonnes of oil in 2023, the company's head Nikolai Tokarev said in an interview with Russian business daily Kommersant published on Monday.

"Our cargo traffic has remained stable for the last 5-6 years. This year we expect the pumping at the level of about 463 million tons," Kommersant quoted Tokarev as saying.

"It is possible that export deliveries will decrease, but they will be compensated by pumping inside the country"

(Reporting by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

