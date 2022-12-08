Russia's Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year

December 08, 2022 — 10:26 am EST

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM is set to increase the tariffs for transporting crude oil via its network by an average of almost 6% in 2023, according to data from a government website.

Transportation tariffs are the only source of revenue for state-owned Transneft. Oil product shipment tariffs are calculated separately.

The tariff for oil transportation via the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline for exports to China will total 3,147 roubles ($50) per tonne per 100 km excluding value added tax.

Transneft has expected to deliver 36.3 million tonnes of oil products in 2022, down from 38.9 million tonnes in 2021.

It planned to transport 458 million tonnes (9.2 million barrels per day) of crude oil this year, up from 449.7 million tonnes in 2021.

($1 = 62.5560 roubles)

