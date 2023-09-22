News & Insights

Russia's Transneft stops diesel exports from major ports - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

September 22, 2023 — 04:15 am EDT

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline company Transneft has stopped export shipments of diesel fuel from the Primorsk and Novorossiysk ports, the TASS news agency cited the company as saying on Friday.

Russia on Thursday banned gasoline and diesel exports to most countries in order to combat domestic shortages.

