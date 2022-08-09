Russia's Transneft says Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue

Adds Transneft statement, detail, context

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended Russian oil flows to southern Europe since Aug. 4 because Western sanctions meant it did not receive transit fees from Moscow, Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

Transneft TRNF_p.MM said it made payments for August oil transit to Ukraine's pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta on July 22, but the money was sent back on July 28 as the payment did not go through.

Gazprombank, which handled the payment, said the money was returned because of European Union restrictions, Transneft said in a statement.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day (bpd)via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Hungary's MOL and Unipetrol, controlled by PKN Orlen, are the main buyers of oil via the route, while Russia's Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft are main suppliers of oil.

MOL, PKN Orlen amd Ukrtransnafta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Russia has already reduced gas pipeline flows to many EU members, citing problems with turbine maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as well as sanctions against some buyers Moscow describes as "unfriendly".

EXPLAINER-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.