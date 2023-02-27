Russia's Transneft says incomplete paperwork halted oil to Poland -TASS

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds context, detail

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft on Monday said there were no flows of oil to Poland because paperwork for supplies in the second half of February had not been completed, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA on Saturday said Russia had halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, adding that it would tap other sources to plug the gap.

"Transneft is not currently transporting oil to Poland," TASS news agency quoted a Transneft spokesperson as saying.

"(Oil) should have been pumped to Polish refineries in the second half of February," the spokesperson said. "However, routing orders with confirmed resource and transit payment were not executed.

"In addition, operational changes were made to the schedule, excluding supplies for Polish consumers."

PKN Orlen did not reply to a request seeking comment on Transneft statement.

While the European Union imposed a ban on seaborne oil imports from Russia on Dec. 5, it is still receiving piped volumes, partly to ensure supply to landlocked countries.

The Polish government has faced criticism from the opposition and activists for allowing the state-controlled refiner to keep buying Russian crude.

Warsaw is a key ally of Kyiv and soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine the government pledged that Russian supplies would be halted by the end of 2022.

Oil supplies were not disrupted to Slovakia and Czech Republic via the southern arm of the Druzhba pipeline, operators said.

PKN's announcement on Saturday of the halt in supply via the pipeline came a day after Poland said it had delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. PKN did not specify when flows were halted.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Alexander Marrow and Marek Strzelecki; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.