Russia's Transneft says Druzhba pipeline oil transit will resume on Wednesday

Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said that it planned to resume oil pumping through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline at 1600 Moscow time (1300 GMT), Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA reported that Ukraine confirmed that it had received payment for Russian oil transit through its territory to Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukraine halted oil shipments via Druzhba on Aug. 4 after Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Transneft said on Tuesday.

