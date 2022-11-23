Russia's Transneft says Druzhba pipeline oil flows resume after suspension - TASS

Recasts with resumption of oil flows

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil pumping through the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba pipeline has resumed at the scheduled volume after being partially suspended, Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft TRNF_p.MM said on Wednesday, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the partial suspension. It came as Russia rained down missiles across Ukraine, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and triggering electricity cut offs even across the border in Moldova.

"At 1946 Moscow time (1646 GMT), pumping resumed," TASS cited Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin as saying.

With the capacity to pump more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd), Druzhba is one of the largest oil pipelines in the world, supplying Russian oil to several Eastern and Central European countries including Poland, Germany and Hungary.

The functioning of the pipeline has, however, been disrupted several times as a result of the war in Ukraine. Last Tuesday, supplies to Hungary and Slovakia from the southern branch of the pipeline were temporarily suspended.

Commenting on the latest shutdown, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said further supply disruptions could be expected as Ukraine works to repair its damaged energy infrastructure.

"We have expected this (temporary disruptions) and have prepared for this," he said in a Facebook video. "These situations do not affect the safety of Hungary's oil and energy supply."

Szijjarto said Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian energy imports, would seek exemptions from any European Union price caps on pipeline oil and gas supplied under long-term contracts, including one with Russia's Gazprom. Russia has said it will not supply oil to countries that implement a price cap.

Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. The company said last week it would temporarily curb fuel deliveries to some retailers as oil supplies from Russia fell "substantially" below normal levels.

The Ukrainian state oil pipeline company UkrTransNafta and the Ukrainian Energy Ministry were not immediately available for comment. The ministry said earlier on its Facebook page that the missile strikes had cut off power for "the vast majority of electricity consumers across the country".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.