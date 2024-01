MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft state pipeline company said on Wednesday that oil deliveries through its system in 2023 had remained at the same level as in 2022.

It also said oil supplies via its pipelines to China in 2023 amounted to 40 million metric tons, unchanged from the previous year.

(Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)

