Russia's Transneft restarts oil pipelines suspended due to contamination

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Transneft TRNF_p.MM on Monday announced it has restarted two domestic oil pipelines that it suspended last week due to contamination, but it is still halting oil intake from Samaraneftegaz, a unit of the state oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM, while it investigates the incident.

Some 350,000 tonnes of oil might have been contaminated with organic chlorides, but the tainted volumes were localised with no threat to the overall oil pipeline system, a major source of European oil needs, Transneft said.

Transneft suspended the Samara-Lopatino and Kuibyshev-Unecha-2 pipelines in the central Volga River region last week. Those pipelines were since restarted.

Transneft added that on Friday, it suspended an oil intake from Rosneft's Samaraneftegaz after discovering a high level of organic chlorides at an oil intake point Transneft said was used solely by Samaraneftegaz.

The Mukhanovo oil intake point in central Russia has recorded organic chloride levels of 87 parts per million (ppm) and 46 ppm on June 20 and 21, respectively, according to Transneft. The usable level is set at 6 ppm.

Rosneft, however, said it found samples were fully in line with established norms. This, it said, means a full investigation of the causes of the incident is needed.

"Samaraneftegaz has taken all necessary measures to prevent oil that does not meet standards... from entering. A commission for oil quality control has been established and continues its work, and additional sampling is being carried out."

In 2019, up to 5 million tonnes of Russian oil were contaminated with organic chlorides on their way to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline and a Baltic port in 2019, forcing Moscow to suspend exports to countries as far away as Germany and enter talks with customers, including European buyers, on compensation.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)

