News & Insights

Russia's Transneft has received 2024 oil shipment orders from Kazakhstan

September 10, 2023 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM has received orders from Kazakhstan for 2024 to deliver oil through the Druzhba pipeline, the firm's deputy head Sergei Andronov told the TASS state news agency on Monday.

Andronov did not disclose volumes, TASS added.

He also said that Transneft has not revised its oil pumping plans for this year, despite Russia's extension of its voluntary production cuts.

The company also plans to increase oil shipments from the Pacific port of Kozmino in 2023, compared to last year, Andronov said, without disclosing details.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.