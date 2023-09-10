Russia's Transneft has received 2024 oil shipment orders from Kazakhstan

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM has received orders from Kazakhstan for 2024 to deliver oil through the Druzhba pipeline, the firm's deputy head Sergei Andronov told the TASS state news agency on Monday.

Andronov did not disclose volumes, TASS added.

He also said that Transneft has not revised its oil pumping plans for this year, despite Russia's extension of its voluntary production cuts.

The company also plans to increase oil shipments from the Pacific port of Kozmino in 2023, compared to last year, Andronov said, without disclosing details.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.