Russia's Transneft board to discuss share split this month - Ifx

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

September 01, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft TRNF_p.MM plans a share split by a 100 to 1 ratio to boost liquidity, while the board may consider the proposal already this month, Interfax news agency quoted a board member as saying on Friday.

Transeft's shares are the most expensive among Russian's leading companies by the nominal value. The share split has long been mulled by the company.

Transneft's shares rose by almost 3% on the news to 136,800 roubles ($1,423).

Gennady Shmal, Transneft's board member, told Interfax that a board committee decided to support the share split proposal, adding that the board may discuss this issue in mid-September.

"The share is very expensive, who can buy such shares? One, two, three is possible (to buy). Therefore, in the proposal that was formulated at the committee meeting, we decided to propose to the board of directors of Transneft to decide on a split, to reduce the cost by a hundred times," he said.

($1 = 96.1625 roubles)

