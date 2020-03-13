Russia's top crude grade for China rebounds as Saudi drives up freight -sources

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Asia's spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude have rebounded from near record lows after surging supertanker rates made short-haul shipments more attractive to Chinese buyers, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Paramount Energy SA has sold at least two May-loading ESPO Blend crude ESPO-DUB cargoes at premiums of $2-$3 a barrel to Dubai quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, compared to premiums as low as 25-cents earlier this week, they said.

The deals cannot be independently verified as companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would launch a programme to boost production capacity for the first time in more than a decade, signalling to Russia and other rivals it was ready for a long battle over production levels and market share.

The ESPO crude cargoes will be shipped out of the Kozmino port in Russia's Far East, which is around 1,000km from Qingdao port in China's Shandong province, home to many independent refineries, or so-called teapots.

The cost of freight has become a critical factor for oil buyers this week after a breakdown in a supply-cut deal between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, unleashed a wave of aggressive oil sales by oil exporters this week.

The resulting surge in cut-priced crude sparked a spike in the cost of space on tankers, which has jumped by over 400% from a week ago on the Middle East to China route.

Saudi's national shipping firm, Bahri, provisionally chartered up to 19 supertankers this week to ship bargained crude to the world, sending freight rates for the Middle East to China route to around $180,000 per day on the roughly 20-day trip.

"Freight costs have really spiked this week with VLCC rates more than doubled. Long-haul cargoes are less competitive now, giving additional value to short-haul cargoes," said a trader of Russian crude.

Asian buyers are now factored in a shipping cost of $4-$5 per barrel of Middle East crude, while in comparison, Russian ESPO crude, which takes only 4-5 days to travel from Far East Kozmino port to Qingdao port, has a delivery cost of $1-$1.5 per barrel, traders said.

"Freight has surged so much that short-haul cargoes look cheap now. So its (ESPO's) FOB prices are coming back," said one of the sources.

VLCC rates from Middle East to Chinahttps://tmsnrt.rs/2vh0ITm

(Reporting By Shu Zhang, editing by David Evans)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.