Russia's top carmaker to stop plants for four days

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz AVAZI_p.MM, will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 10 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault RENA.PA, had paused some lines for a day this month.

(Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

