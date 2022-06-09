Russia's Tinkoff to charge monthly 1% fee on FX accounts to reduce exposure

Adds Tinkoff comments, politician, customers

June 9 (Reuters) - Russian online bank Tinkoff on Thursday said it would introduce a 1% monthly charge for accounts in dollars and euros this month as it tries to reduce its foreign currency exposure, drawing the ire of customers and a politician.

With their already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian banks have few options for investing foreign currencies because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions.

Tinkoff, owned by TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, has offered exchange rate incentives to encourage Russians to move FX holdings to roubles, while the central bank has said a shift towards negative interest rates would speed up the decline in foreign currencies' share in Russia's banking sector.

Tinkoff said the 1% service fee would be deducted monthly on accounts in dollars, euros, pounds and Swiss francs with a balance of over $1,000, starting from June 23.

State Duma representative Yevgeny Fedorov told a Moscow radio station that the General Prosecutor should look into Tinkoff's move, saying the bank had no right to impose a fee on existing accounts without warning customers.

"According to Russian law ... If you have ownership of your funds, then no one has the right to take that ownership away from you," he said. "When people made the deposit, they did not expect the bank would start taking funds away from them."

Tinkoff customers complained of empty ATMs on a chat forum.

"Then let us take out money, what are you monsters up to!" one user wrote soon after the bank said it would be introducing the fee.

Tinkoff support responded to a Reuters reporter saying they top up their ATMs regularly but could not say definitively when cash would be added to those that had emptied.

'FORCED MEASURE'

Tinkoff said financial institutions were limited in being able to securely hold foreign currency "in the current geopolitical situation" and said an insignificant number of customers held amounts exceeding $1,000.

"This is a forced measure. It is due to the unreliability of foreign partners in terms of foreign currency operations for Russia and is aimed at reducing Tinkoff Bank's foreign currency positions," the bank said in a statement.

"In the near future, we will be offering accounts in alternative currencies."

Tinkoff said it would only be possible to open savings accounts in roubles from June 23 but that it would waive the commission for transfers over the SWIFT global payments system until June 30.

A similar measure would soon be adopted for foreign currency held in brokerage accounts, Tinkoff said.

Raifeissen Bank International's RBIV.VI Russian unit has already promised negative interest rates on some foreign currency holdings from June 30 and on Thursday said it would increase fees for foreign currency transfers.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.