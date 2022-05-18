Russia's TCS says first quarter net profit fell, without giving figures

Adds detail, quotes

May 18 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding TCSq.L, which runs online bank Tinkoff, Russia's second-largest credit card issuer, said on Wednesday its net profit had fallen year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, but declined to disclose figures.

The lender, which has not been hit directly by Western sanctions, has nevertheless endured a turbulent few weeks since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

TCS founder Oleg Tinkov in April sold his 35% stake to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, soon after criticising Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Russian authorities have allowed banks to limit the information they disclose and TCS opted not to publish detailed results as it would usually do under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

TCS said Tinkoff's customer numbers rose to 22.7 million, nearly 8 million more than a year ago, adding that group gross revenue "grew materially year-on-year and also increased quarter-on-quarter", while net interest margin also rose.

"The group has a significant rouble and FX liquidity cushion and ample capital buffers, which will enable it to adapt further to the changing environment in 2022," TCS said.

Net profit, which remained positive, fell due primarily to an increase in funding costs and other factors, TCS said.

TCS, which ring-fenced its Russian business in April, said regular quarterly dividends would remain suspended through December 2022.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.