Russia's TCS lifts full-year forecast after Q3 profit rise

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia's TCS Group TCSq.L, which owns Tinkoff Bank, reported a 30% rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday and reinstated its pre-pandemic financial forecast for the full year.

TCS welcomed its 12 millionth customer, despite the hit to Russian banking from the coronavirus crisis, thanks to its digital offering and an influx of retail investors.

As a result it expects net profit to reach at least 42 billion roubles ($546 million) this year, which would be an increase on the 36.1 billion it delivered in 2019.

Tinkoff was the subject of a potential $5.48 billion cash-and-share sale to Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O, but the deal fell through last month after the two sides failed to agree to certain demands.

Third-quarter net profit rose by 30% to 12.6 billion roubles, underpinned by unrelenting customer acquisition and particularly strong performance by its fee businesses, Tinkoff Chief Executive Oliver Hughes said in a statement.

Return on equity (ROE), one of the key profitability indicators for a bank, fell to 45% from 56.5% a year earlier, while the group's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio rose to 11.1% from 9.1% at the end of 2019.

The bank, which gave no explanation for the reduction in profitability or the NPL increase in its results statement, said its board had approved a fourth interim gross dividend payment of $0.25 per share, allocating around $49.8 million to third-quarter dividends.

($1 = 77.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova; editing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Smith)

