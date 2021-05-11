Russia's TCS Group reports 57% rise in Q1 net profit

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding TCSq.L said on Tuesday it made a record net profit of 14.2 billion roubles ($191 million) in the first quarter of 2021, a 57% increase from a year earlier.

The group, which runs Russia's largest online bank Tinkoff, reiterated its 2021 guidance and said it expected its full-year net profit to be at least 55 billion roubles.

($1 = 74.1750 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

