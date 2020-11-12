Russia's TCS Group reports 30% rise in Q3 net income

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding TCSq.L said on Thursday its third-quarter net income rose 30% year-on-year to 12.6 billion roubles ($163 million) and updated its full-year financial guidance.

TCS, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said it expected net income to be at least 42 billion roubles in 2020 and announced an interim dividend payout of $0.25 per share.

($1 = 77.3050 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

