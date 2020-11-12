Russia's TCS Group reports 30% rise in Q3 net income

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian lender TCS Group Holding said on Thursday its third-quarter net income rose 30% year-on-year to 12.6 billion roubles ($163 million) and updated its full-year financial guidance.

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding TCSq.L said on Thursday its third-quarter net income rose 30% year-on-year to 12.6 billion roubles ($163 million) and updated its full-year financial guidance.

TCS, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said it expected net income to be at least 42 billion roubles in 2020 and announced an interim dividend payout of $0.25 per share.

($1 = 77.3050 roubles)

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters