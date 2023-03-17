Russia's Tatneft posts profit of 284.6 bln roubles in 2022 - Interfax

March 17, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Tatneft TATN.MM recorded a net profit of 284.6 billion roubles ($3.71 billion) in 2022 under international accounting standards, the Interfax news agency reported citing the company's annual report.

That was up from a profit of 198.4 billion roubles in 2021 and above analysts' forecast, Interfax said.

($1 = 76.8040 roubles)

