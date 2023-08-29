Russia's Tatneft H1 net profit at 147.83 bln roubles - Ifax

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Tatneft posted a net profit of 147.83 billion roubles ($1.55 billion) for the first half of the year, Interfax cited the company as saying on Tuesday.

($1 = 95.4500 roubles)

