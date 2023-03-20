Russia's Tatneft boosted oil output by 4.6% in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

March 20, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Tatneft TATN.MM increased oil output by 4.6% last year to 29.1 million tonnes, the company said on Monday in a management document analysing its 2022 performance.

Tatneft said it increased output of oil products by 29% to 16 million tonnes last year and refined an average of 324,000 barrels of oil per day, up 31% from 2021 levels.

The company is the only Russian oil producer so far to report 2022 results under international accounting standards. Last week it said net profit rose 43% to 284.6 billion roubles ($3.68 billion) in 2022.

Its latest analysis, published on Monday, also said that the company's free cash flow increased by 33% last year to 196.8 billion roubles ($2.54 billion).

($1 = 77.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.