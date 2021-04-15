US Markets

Russia's SVR spy agency calls U.S. hack allegations 'nonsense' - Ifax

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Thursday called White House allegations that it was responsible for the SWI.N SolarWinds hack "nonsense" and "windbaggery", the Interfax news agency reported, citing an SVR statement.

The White House said in a statement earlier on Thursday that the SVR was behind the hack, which led to the compromise of nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said new U.S. sanctions imposed on Thursday in conenction with the hack and other alleged Russian malign behaviour raised doubts about the wisdom of using the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems, the TASS news agency reported.

