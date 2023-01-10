Russia's Surgutneftegaz delists its receipts from LSE

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM has notified the London Stock Exchange about the delisting of its American Depositary Receipts SNGSyqUSD.xbo following Bank of New York Mellon's decision to terminate the deposit agreements.

The company on Tuesday said the bank will terminate the 2008 deposit agreements between the company, the depositary bank and owners and beneficial owners of American depositary receipts for ordinary and preferred shares of the company from Jan. 23.

Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, considered a matter of prestige, but Western bourses have halted trading of Russian securities since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

