US Markets
BK

Russia's Surgutneftegaz delists its receipts from LSE

Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

January 10, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM has notified the London Stock Exchange about the delisting of its American Depositary Receipts SNGSyqUSD.xbo following Bank of New York Mellon's decision to terminate the deposit agreements.

The company on Tuesday said the bank will terminate the 2008 deposit agreements between the company, the depositary bank and owners and beneficial owners of American depositary receipts for ordinary and preferred shares of the company from Jan. 23.

Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, considered a matter of prestige, but Western bourses have halted trading of Russian securities since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.