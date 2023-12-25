Russia's Surgutneftegaz cash holdings rose to $65 bln in Q3 -analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The cash holdings of Russian oil major Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM rose to more than 6 trillion roubles ($65 billion) in the third quarter, Moscow-based BCS brokerage said on Monday.

The company, based in the western Siberian city of Surgut, has been beefing up its cash pile to safeguard against a possible hostile takeover, analysts have said.

The cash reserves are formed of banking deposits, cash and other financial instruments.

The company also reported on Monday that it earned 1.436 trillion roubles in nine-month profit under Russian accounting standards, which typically do not take into account data from subsidiaries.

BCS said that was 16% above the consensus.

Revenues for the period amounted to 1.582 trillion roubles.

Surgutneftegaz did not provide a comparison for 2022, when many Russian companies decided to scale down financial disclosures in the wake of Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

($1 = 91.9825 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

