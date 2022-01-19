Russia's Surgut sells more ESPO crude for March

Contributors
Florence Tan Reuters
Olga Yagova Reuters
Published

Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold its remaining three ESPO Blend crude cargoes for loading in March at premiums mostly in line with the previous two tenders, trade sources said on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM sold its remaining three ESPO Blend crude cargoes for loading in March at premiums mostly in line with the previous two tenders, trade sources said on Thursday.

Cargoes loading on March 17-24 and 21-28 were sold at premiums of around $5 a barrel to Dubai quotes while the last cargo loading on March 24-31 fetched a premium of $4.60-$4.70 a barrel, they said.

Vitol bought two cargoes while ChemChina purchased one, traders said.

Spot premiums for Middle East and Russian crude rebounded this month as they became more attractive to Asian buyers after Dubai benchmark prices weakened against Brent.

Surgutneftegaz sold five cargoes earlier this week at premiums of about $4.85 to just above $5 a barrel, the highest in two months. ESPO-DUB

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Olga Yagova; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More