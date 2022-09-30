US Markets

Russia's spy chief says Moscow has evidence West behind 'sabotage' of Nord Stream pipelines

Russia's top spy chief said on Friday that Moscow had materials which indicated the West had a role in ruptures to the undersea Nord Stream pipelines that have threatened to put them out of use, Russian news agencies reported.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency also accused the West of doing "everything it could" to cover-up the perpetrators of what Moscow has called a "terrorist attack" on the pipeline, the TASS news agency reported.

