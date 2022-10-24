Russia's SPB Exchange to unblock trading in some foreign securities

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - SPB Exchange SPBE.SBX, Russia's second-largest bourse, on Monday said it would allow partial trading in some blocked securities of foreign issuers from Oct. 31.

The exchange said securities worth $312 million would be transferred from currently non-trading sub-accounts after it reached an agreement with an unnamed foreign institutional investor.

It would be the latest phase of reopening to the world for the SPB, which specialises in foreign shares, after it resumed full trading in hundreds of foreign equities in early August.

The Bank of Russia had imposed some restrictions on trading foreign shares in May after the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

