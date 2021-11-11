Russia's SPB Exchange IPO books covered, sources say

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Books for the initial public offering (IPO) of Russia's second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, have been covered close to the upper boundary of the price range, two sources with the knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

SPB, which specialises in trading foreign securities, set the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of up to $1.3 billion.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Olga Popova; Editing by Toby Chopra)

