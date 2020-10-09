Russia's sovereign wealth fund says became anchor investor in Aeroflot SPO

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Friday it and leading sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East had become anchor investors in Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM as part of its secondary share offering.

Aeroflot said on Friday it would raise a total of 80 billion roubles ($1.04 billion) from a new share offering, including 50 billion from the state.

($1 = 77.2788 roubles)

