Russia's sovereign wealth fund invests in Sovcomflot IPO

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it had invested in the initial public offering (IPO) of Russian shipping company Sovcomflot along with leading wealth funds from the Middle East and Asia.

Two bookrunners organising the transaction said on Tuesday the company was guiding investors to expect its IPO to price at the low end of the marketing range.

