Russia's Sovecon raises wheat harvest forecast, cuts barley

July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat harvest forecast for 2023 to 87.1 million metric tons from 86.8 million, it said on Friday.

At the same time, Sovecon cut its barley crop forecast to 18.6 million tons from 19.9 million tons.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

