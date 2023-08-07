Russia's Sovecon raises wheat exports forecast

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat export forecast for the 2023/24 season to a new record of 48.1 million metric tons from 47.2 million, it said on Monday.

Sovecon also raised its forecast for Russia's total grain exports to 59.1 million tons from 58.9 million.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

