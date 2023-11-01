News & Insights

Commodities

Russia's Sovecon lowers 23/24 wheat exports forecast to 48.8 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

November 01, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon has lowered its forecast for Russia's 2023/24 wheat exports to 48.8 million metric tons (mmt) from 49.2 mmt, it said on Wednesday.

Sovecon said it was the first downward revision it had made regarding the current season.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.