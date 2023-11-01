Russia's Sovecon lowers 23/24 wheat exports forecast to 48.8 mln T

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural consultancy Sovecon has lowered its forecast for Russia's 2023/24 wheat exports to 48.8 million metric tons (mmt) from 49.2 mmt, it said on Wednesday.

Sovecon said it was the first downward revision it had made regarding the current season.

