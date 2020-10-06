US Markets

Russia's Sovcomflot sets IPO price guidance at 105 rbls/share - bookrunner

Olga Popova Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Russia's top shipping company Sovcomflot has set the price guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) at 105 roubles ($1.34) per share, at the lower end of the guidance, the bookrunners arranging the deal told Reuters.

The price range was earlier set at between 105 to 117 roubles per share. Sovcomflot plans to raise up to $550 million in the deal, the bookrunners said.

($1 = 78.3401 roubles)

