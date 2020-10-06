Russia's Sovcomflot sets IPO price guidance at 105 rbls/share - bookrunner

MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's top shipping company Sovcomflot has set the price guidance for its initial public offering (IPO) at 105 roubles ($1.34) per share, at the lower end of the guidance, the bookrunners arranging the deal told Reuters.

The price range was earlier set at between 105 to 117 roubles per share. Sovcomflot plans to raise up to $550 million in the deal, the bookrunners said.

($1 = 78.3401 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens)

