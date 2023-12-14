Russia's Sovcombank sets IPO price at 11.5 roubles per share

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sovcombank said on Thursday the price for its initial public offering (IPO) had been set at 11.5 roubles ($0.13) per share, the latest in a series of small listings by Russian companies this year.

Sovcombank's planned market debut reflects a valuation of up to about $2.5 billion, highlighting the currently limited scope of Russian public listings and the dominance of state-owned lenders in Russia's banking sector.

($1 = 88.8990 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.