Russia's Sovcombank raises almost $130 million in Moscow IPO

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sovcombank said on Friday it had raised 11.5 billion roubles ($128.4 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Moscow Exchange, becoming the first Russian bank to list in more than eight years.

The market debut reflects a valuation of 230.5 billion roubles ($2.57 billion), it said. It is the latest in a series of relatively small capital raises, highlighting the currently limited scope of Russian public listings.

Activity in Russia's equity capital markets has generally been subdued since the exodus of Western capital after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The handful of listings by Russian companies this year have been characterised by small volumes and the presence of domestic retail investors.

Sovcombank said retail investors acquired 65% of the 1 billion shares in the offering, with institutional investors snapping up the rest.

"The share offer consisted solely of an additional share issue," Sovcombank said in a statement. "All funds raised during the IPO will be used for general corporate purposes as part of Sovcombank's further development."

After the placement, the bank's authorised capital will consist of approximately 20 billion shares, Sovcombank said.

Trading will begin later on Friday under the SVCB ticker.

Sovcombank is one of Russia's 13 official "systemically important" credit institutions in a banking sector dominated by former Soviet savings behemoth, Sberbank SBER.MM. Three state-controlled lenders account for more than a 50% share of assets.

Sovcombank, which is under U.S., EU and UK sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has been waiting for the right moment to list for years.

The bank has purposely opted for a lower valuation to ensure a successful listing, co-owner Sergei Khomitsky said in early December. Analysts had said a fair value for the bank was as high as around 400 billion roubles.

($1=89.5550 roubles)

