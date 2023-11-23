Russia's Sovcombank may pay post-IPO dividends of up to 50% of profit

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sovcombank may still manage to hold an initial public offering (IPO) this year and could pay up to 50% of 2023 profit as dividends after listing, in accordance with its dividend policy, a senior executive told Reuters.

Russia has seen a flurry of listing activity towards the end of this year and Sovcombank's market debut, anticipated for several years, could be the largest Russian IPO since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Sovcombank, one of Russia's 13 official "systemically important" credit institutions and under U.S., EU and UK sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has been waiting for the right moment to list. Details on its post-IPO dividend plans have not been reported before.

Mikhail Avtukhov, Sovcombank's head of corporate and investment banking, told Reuters the bank currently pays around 30% of profit as dividends.

The bank's 25-50% dividend policy allows flexibility, Avtukhov explained, adding that unlike dominant Russian lender Sberbank SBER.MM, Sovcombank could not yet guarantee 50% payouts as that would slow growth.

"This is a very comfortable size, we can still scale for a long period and grow many times over," Avtukhov said. "There are a lot of ideas for development and growth, which is why we have such a balanced, moderate dividend policy.

"But this is the best balance, we think, for an investor. It is a balance of high profitability and sustainable capitalisation growth."

Sovcombank has issued bonds and is growing its presence on capital markets. Avtukhov said being a publicly-listed company was the "best practice" for the bank.

"Right now, in principle, there is nothing stopping us from doing (an IPO)," Avtukhov said.

"Previously, something was constantly preventing us. There was COVID, then other restrictions that arose," he said. "Now we see that capital markets are very lively ... there is interest from private investors and institutions are returning to the market."

Russian companies have raised around 29 billion roubles ($323 million) this year through IPOs, with listings characterised by small volumes and the presence of domestic retail investors.

