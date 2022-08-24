Russia's sixth beet test shows weight up, sugar down

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia's sixth sugar beet test since the start of the year showed the average root weight had risen to 467 grams from 408 grams in August 2021, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Wednesday.

The sugar content stood at 15.72%, down from 16.80% a year ago, it said.

The union provided the following data for the test conducted on Aug. 21:

6th 2022

6th 2021

5th 2022

4th 2022

3rd 2022

2nd 2022

1st 2022

Root weight (grams)

467

408

406

328

224

144

93

Beets per hectare

104,000

100,000

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

105,000

Sugar content (%)

15.72

16.80

14.37

12.86

12.86

n/a

n/a

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.