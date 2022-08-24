Russia's sixth beet test shows weight up, sugar down
MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia's sixth sugar beet test since the start of the year showed the average root weight had risen to 467 grams from 408 grams in August 2021, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Wednesday.
The sugar content stood at 15.72%, down from 16.80% a year ago, it said.
The union provided the following data for the test conducted on Aug. 21:
6th 2022
6th 2021
5th 2022
4th 2022
3rd 2022
2nd 2022
1st 2022
Root weight (grams)
467
408
406
328
224
144
93
Beets per hectare
104,000
100,000
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
105,000
Sugar content (%)
15.72
16.80
14.37
12.86
12.86
n/a
n/a
(Reporting by Reuters)
