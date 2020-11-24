Russia's Sistema says stake in Ozon drops to 33.1% after New York IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM said on Tuesday its total stake in online retailer Ozon would fall to 33.1% from 45% after the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York.

Ozon priced its IPO at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.