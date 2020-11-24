US Markets
Russia's Sistema says stake in Ozon drops to 33.1% after New York IPO

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM said on Tuesday its total stake in online retailer Ozon would fall to 33.1% from 45% after the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York.

Ozon priced its IPO at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million.

