Russia's Sistema says Detsky Mir share sale raises $158 mln

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM and the Russia-China Investment Fund will raise about 11 billion roubles ($158.26 million) from the sale of shares in Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM, Sistema said on Wednesday.

The sale of 117.8 million shares, or a 15.94% stake in Detsky Mir, through an accelerated bookbuild, was priced at 93 roubles per share, Sistema said in a statement.

($1 = 69.5060 roubles)

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

