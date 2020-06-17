Commodities

Russia's Sistema says Detsky Mir share sale raises $158 mln

Contributor
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian conglomerate Sistema and the Russia-China Investment Fund will raise about 11 billion roubles ($158.26 million) from the sale of shares in Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, Sistema said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM and the Russia-China Investment Fund will raise about 11 billion roubles ($158.26 million) from the sale of shares in Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM, Sistema said on Wednesday.

The sale of 117.8 million shares, or a 15.94% stake in Detsky Mir, through an accelerated bookbuild, was priced at 93 roubles per share, Sistema said in a statement.

($1 = 69.5060 roubles)

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

((maria.kiselyova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242; Reuters Messaging: maria.kiselyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular