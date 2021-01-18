US Markets
Russia's Sistema preparing Segezha forestry group for potential IPO this year

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM on Monday said it is preparing its forestry business Segezha Group for a potential initial public offering (IPO) this year, but that no formal decision has yet been taken.

Sistema in November said it was eyeing an IPO for Segezha, which comprises forestry, woodworking, pulp and paper operations, following the successful market debut of online retailer Ozon OZON.O, which it co-owns.

