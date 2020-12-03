OZON

Russia's Sistema not planning to reduce stake in online retailer Ozon

Contributor
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian business conglomerate Sistema is not planning to further reduce its stake in online retailer Ozon, CEO Vladimir Chirakhov said on Thursday.

Ozon raised nearly $1 billion from its New York share listing on Nov. 24, marking Russia's biggest IPO in three years as investors rushed to capitalise on an e-commerce boom.

It is trading both on Nasdaq and the Moscow Exchange.

"Now we have a 180-day lock-up. But I can add that we don't plan to monetise our share in Ozon at all... We believe that the company's shares will grow within a few years," Chirakhov said during a conference call.

After all IPO procedures are completed, Sistema's stake in Ozon will decrease to 33.1% from 45%.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Caleb.Davis@thomsonreuters.com))

