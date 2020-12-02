Russia's Sibur says no decision on IPO despite huge plant launch

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An initial public offering (IPO) of Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical producer, is still not in immediate plans despite the full-scale launch of a huge petrochemical plant, Sibur's head Dmitry Konov told reporters.

Sibur has been looking for an IPO for years, but has so far not come to a decision.

On Tuesday, it has ramped up its ZapSibNefteKhim plant in western Siberia to full capacity, signalling a shift in supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) away from Europe as more products are sold to Asia.

"The shareholders have never stopped thinking about it (an IPO), but have not taken a decision about it," Konov said in comments cleared for publication on Wednesday.

Sibur was preparing an IPO in 2018 that could raise as much as $3 billion, yet no Russian companies conducted offerings that year amid U.S. sanctions coupled with global market volatility.

In February 2019, Konov said Sibur would be better placed for an IPO once the plant is completed. He said in August that the IPO was unlikely for now partly due to the fallout from the pandemic.

Leonid Mikhelson, head of and major shareholder in Russia's largest gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM, owns 48.5%of Sibur, the largest petrochemicals producer in eastern Europe.

Mikhelson's business partner, Gennady Timchenko, owns another 17%, while China's Sinopec and Silk Road Fund have 10% each. Some former and current managers own 14.5% of the company.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Damir Khalmetov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)

